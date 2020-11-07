MediShares (MDS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $173,642.00

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. During the last week, MediShares has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. MediShares has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and $173,642.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares launched on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

