Megastar Development Corp. (MDV.V) (CVE:MDV) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Megastar Development Corp. (MDV.V) (CVE:MDV) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Megastar Development Corp. (MDV.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 24,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and a P/E ratio of -15.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12.

Megastar Development Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops base and gold mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It owns a 100% interest in the Ralleau copper-zinc property that comprises 59 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,324 hectares located in Quevillon, Quebec.

