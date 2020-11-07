MenaPay Price Down 24.7% Over Last Week (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $36,602.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco, ABCC, Dcoin and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00083713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00191080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00029377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.30 or 0.01093021 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000170 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000549 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002419 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,137,876 tokens. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, ABCC, Dcoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.