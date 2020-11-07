MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Hits New 52-Week High at $162.00

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $162.00 and last traded at $162.00, with a volume of 106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.28.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

