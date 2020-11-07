Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Stock Price Up 15%

Metallic Minerals Corp (CVE:MMG) shares were up 15% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 153,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 191,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $22.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MMG)

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver and gold deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of approximately 165.5 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as Monster Mining Corp.

