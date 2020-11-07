Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Stock Price Up 15%

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Metallic Minerals Corp (CVE:MMG) shares were up 15% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 153,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 191,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $22.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MMG)

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver and gold deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of approximately 165.5 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as Monster Mining Corp.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Metallic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit