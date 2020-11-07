Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Methode Electronics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of MEI opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 461,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,384,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 28.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

