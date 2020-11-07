MetLife (NYSE:MET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

MetLife (NYSE:MET) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MetLife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:MET opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. MetLife has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In other MetLife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MET. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

