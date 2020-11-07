Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCHP. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $125.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.20. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3685 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

