Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on November 23rd

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 43.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mid Penn Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB opened at $20.27 on Friday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,065.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,828 shares of company stock worth $110,719. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

MPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

