Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MIME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mimecast from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Mimecast to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Summit Insights lowered Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mimecast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.53.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.29. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $54.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $1,589,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,184,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,810,759.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $337,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,280 shares of company stock worth $8,255,642. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

