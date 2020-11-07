Mixin Price Tops $134.77 on Major Exchanges (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Mixin has a total market cap of $70.53 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can now be purchased for $134.77 or 0.00870079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and BigONE.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,360 tokens. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.