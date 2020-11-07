Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $87.24 Average PT from Brokerages

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Moderna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $755,104.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,603,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,440,416.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $349,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,926,530 shares in the company, valued at $134,837,834.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 665,495 shares of company stock worth $45,199,653. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 250.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. Moderna has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $95.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.60 and its 200-day moving average is $66.11.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.