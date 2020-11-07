Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $87.24 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Moderna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $755,104.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,603,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,440,416.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $349,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,926,530 shares in the company, valued at $134,837,834.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 665,495 shares of company stock worth $45,199,653. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 250.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. Moderna has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $95.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.60 and its 200-day moving average is $66.11.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Analyst Recommendations for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit