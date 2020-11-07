Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Director Buys $36,900.00 in Stock

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00.

Shares of TAP opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,079,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,520,000 after purchasing an additional 280,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,582,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,795,000 after acquiring an additional 224,315 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,822,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,391,000 after acquiring an additional 145,395 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.0% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,402,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,282,000 after acquiring an additional 248,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 65.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,305,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,208,000 after acquiring an additional 910,407 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

