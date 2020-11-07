Morgan Stanley Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) a €7.50 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.45 ($14.65).

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) stock opened at €10.95 ($12.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.40. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 12 month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 12 month high of €14.41 ($16.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.25.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

