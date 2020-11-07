Morgan Stanley Analysts Give TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) a €37.70 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TOTAL SE (FP.PA) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.50 ($47.64).

FP stock opened at €27.63 ($32.51) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.19. TOTAL SE has a 12 month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 12 month high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

