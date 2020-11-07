Morgan Stanley Lowers Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $12.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNK. Barrington Research cut Cinemark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $36.96.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 730.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after buying an additional 58,085 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 110.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after buying an additional 641,712 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 35.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after buying an additional 280,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.