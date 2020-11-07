Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:MRC)

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) (TSE:MRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Shares of MRC stock opened at C$96.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$103.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$120.61. Morguard Co. has a 1 year low of C$95.05 and a 1 year high of C$217.96.

Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) (TSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C($5.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$240.91 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Morguard Co. will post 6.4100002 EPS for the current year.

About Morguard Co. (MRC.TO)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 20, 2020, the company owned a portfolio of 207 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,637 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Dividend History for Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) (TSE:MRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit