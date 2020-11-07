Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) (TSE:MRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Shares of MRC stock opened at C$96.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$103.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$120.61. Morguard Co. has a 1 year low of C$95.05 and a 1 year high of C$217.96.

Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) (TSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C($5.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$240.91 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Morguard Co. will post 6.4100002 EPS for the current year.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 20, 2020, the company owned a portfolio of 207 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,637 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

