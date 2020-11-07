Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Sells $67,703.95 in Stock

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $67,703.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.96. Morphic Holding has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MORF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Morphic by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 96,548 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Morphic by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

