Motus GI (MOTS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Motus GI to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a negative net margin of 16,834.35%. On average, analysts expect Motus GI to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Motus GI stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $23.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

MOTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Colliers Secur. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Motus GI from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.47.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system, a medical device, which indicates to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

