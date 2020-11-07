Motus GI (MOTS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Motus GI to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.
Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a negative net margin of 16,834.35%. On average, analysts expect Motus GI to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Motus GI stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $23.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.
About Motus GI
Motus GI Holdings, Inc, medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system, a medical device, which indicates to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.
