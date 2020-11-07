MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Boosted by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 296.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in MSCI by 108.0% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MSCI by 21.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 235.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $883,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,545 shares in the company, valued at $98,443,373.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,705,075. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $421.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.26. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $427.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.95 and a beta of 0.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.78.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.