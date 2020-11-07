Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Mueller Water Products has increased its dividend by 86.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mueller Water Products has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $395,454.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $286,704.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

