Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on November 20th

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Mueller Water Products has increased its dividend by 86.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mueller Water Products has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.65 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.85%. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $395,454.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $286,704.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,719 shares in the company, valued at $863,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MWA. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

