Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Mueller Water Products has increased its dividend by 86.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mueller Water Products has a payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

NYSE MWA opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $395,454.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $286,704.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MWA. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

