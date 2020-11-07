Mulvihill S Split Corp. (SBN.TO) (TSE:SBN) Shares Gap Up to $1.41

Shares of Mulvihill S Split Corp. (SBN.TO) (TSE:SBN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.60. Mulvihill S Split Corp. (SBN.TO) shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.19. The company has a market cap of $1.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.15.

Mulvihill S Split Corp. (SBN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SBN)

Mulvihill S Split Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Mulvihill Fund Services Inc The fund is managed by Mulvihill Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments. It invests in the stocks companies operating in financial sector.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mulvihill S Split Corp. (SBN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulvihill S Split Corp. (SBN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.