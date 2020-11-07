Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $421.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MUR opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 3.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

MUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

