National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) PT Lowered to GBX 255 at Canaccord Genuity

National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 255 ($3.33) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 332.50 ($4.34).

NEX stock opened at GBX 165.90 ($2.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. National Express Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 485 ($6.34). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 148.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 177.84. The firm has a market cap of $955.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.08.

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 302,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total transaction of £468,978.85 ($612,723.87).

National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

