National Grid’s (NG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 920 ($12.02) price objective on National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Grid to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 940 ($12.28) in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,008.42 ($13.18).

Shares of NG stock opened at GBX 926.60 ($12.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.53. National Grid has a one year low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 904.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 905.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

