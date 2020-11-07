Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (GASNY) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.08 on November 27th

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $5.70.

GASNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

