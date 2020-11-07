Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB) Set to Post Earnings on Thursday

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Navidea Biopharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

Shares of NAVB stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $5.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 14th.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

