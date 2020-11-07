NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund GBP (NBMI.L) (NBMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund GBP (NBMI.L) (LON:NBMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.34 ($0.00) per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund GBP (NBMI.L) stock opened at GBX 78.10 ($1.02) on Friday. NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund GBP has a 52-week low of GBX 75.80 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 81.50 ($1.06).

In other news, insider David Staples acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £15,800 ($20,642.80). Also, insider Rupert O. Dorey bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £58,500 ($76,430.62).

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

