Nevada Energy Metals Inc. (BFF.V) (CVE:BFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.16

Nevada Energy Metals Inc. (BFF.V) (CVE:BFF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of $523,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.

About Nevada Energy Metals Inc. (BFF.V) (CVE:BFF)

Nevada Energy Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of brine based lithium exploration targets and mineral resource properties located in Nevada. It holds a 100% interest in the Teels Marsh West Lithium project located in Teels Marsh, Mineral County, Nevada; the Clayton Valley BFF-1 lithium project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; the Dixie Valley project located in Churchill County, West Central Nevada; and the Black Rock Desert Lithium project located in Washoe County, Nevada.

