New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $179.94

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $179.94 and last traded at $179.82, with a volume of 30335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $170.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDU. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 75.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.47.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,613,000 after acquiring an additional 747,773 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,044,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,511,000 after acquiring an additional 174,371 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,823,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,111,000 after acquiring an additional 79,568 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,906,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,325,000 after acquiring an additional 74,286 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

