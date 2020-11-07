New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Sets New 1-Year High at $179.94

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $179.94 and last traded at $179.82, with a volume of 30335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.60.

A number of analysts have commented on EDU shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 75.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.47.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $986.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

