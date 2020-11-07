Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEWT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 52.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 36,228 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Newtek Business Services in the second quarter worth about $463,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Newtek Business Services in the second quarter worth about $350,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Newtek Business Services in the third quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 107.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWT opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.34. Newtek Business Services has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 44.30%. Analysts predict that Newtek Business Services will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

