Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.16

Nov 7th, 2020

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.16 and last traded at $27.16, with a volume of 59815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NJDCY. ValuEngine upgraded Nidec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Nidec had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nidec Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

