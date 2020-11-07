Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Shares of Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.54 million during the quarter.

Noble Iron Inc develops, markets, and sells enterprise asset management software for the construction and industrial equipment industry under the Texada Software name in Canada, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers cloud or client-based software applications to manage the equipment ownership lifecycle, including equipment purchasing; rental and sales transactions; inventory management, maintenance, and depreciation tracking; used equipment sales and disposals analysis; and inventory replenishment analysis.

