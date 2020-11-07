Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Shares of Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.91 million and a PE ratio of -1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.88.

Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.54 million during the quarter.

Noble Iron Inc develops, markets, and sells enterprise asset management software for the construction and industrial equipment industry under the Texada Software name in Canada, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers cloud or client-based software applications to manage the equipment ownership lifecycle, including equipment purchasing; rental and sales transactions; inventory management, maintenance, and depreciation tracking; used equipment sales and disposals analysis; and inventory replenishment analysis.

