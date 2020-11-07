Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €3.80 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NOKIA. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €3.86 ($4.54).

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

