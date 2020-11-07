Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of TSE:OSB opened at C$43.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$41.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 394.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.91. Norbord has a 52-week low of C$13.01 and a 52-week high of C$48.30.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$583.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$545.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norbord will post 3.7599998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSB. Bank of America downgraded shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Norbord from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norbord from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Norbord from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norbord from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.14.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

