Northern Technologies International (NTIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 million, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

NTIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.