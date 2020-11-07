Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25 to $2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.45 EPS.

NYSE NWN opened at $43.75 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $93.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 87.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWN. Bank of America reduced their target price on Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northwest Natural from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.40.

In related news, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.44 per share, with a total value of $71,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,623.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.