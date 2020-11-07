NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. NorthWestern comprises 1.1% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of NorthWestern worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 10.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 8.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWE opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.55. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. Barclays raised shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

