Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.45

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 1431207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 million and a PE ratio of -14.17.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

