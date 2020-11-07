Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.45

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 1431207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 million and a P/E ratio of -14.17.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) alerts:

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.