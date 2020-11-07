Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $119.21

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $119.21 and last traded at $119.19, with a volume of 438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.86.

NOVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Get Novanta alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 102.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $144.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CAO Peter L. Chang sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $421,894.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,830.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.92, for a total value of $574,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,978,916.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,978,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,015,000 after acquiring an additional 29,525 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Novanta by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,039,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,513,000 after purchasing an additional 37,280 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 873,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Novanta by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.