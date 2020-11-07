Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives $73.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVZMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of NVZMY opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.57. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $66.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $494.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.01 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 20.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

