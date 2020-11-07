NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.28 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The company’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

DNOW stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. NOW has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $504.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NOW in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

