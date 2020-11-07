Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $53.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.79. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $57.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $381,710.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 6,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $349,426.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,288.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,069 shares of company stock worth $2,722,398. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

