Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $48.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE NTR opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 202.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,065,000 after buying an additional 1,986,429 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 49.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,508,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,032 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 211.3% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,862,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,457 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 10.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,401,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth $26,574,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.