NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.06.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $43.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -197.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVasive will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

